Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Caleres has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $871.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

