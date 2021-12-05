Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,880 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Allison Transmission worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,521,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

