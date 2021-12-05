FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

