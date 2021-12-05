Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 44,324 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,324 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

