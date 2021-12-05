Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

