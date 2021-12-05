Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

