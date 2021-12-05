Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stake Raised by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 949,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 109,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

