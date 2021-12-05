ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $14.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. ContextLogic has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

