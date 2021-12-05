Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 225.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI opened at $7.32 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.