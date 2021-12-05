$0.42 EPS Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.