GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 911 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.23 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

