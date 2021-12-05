44 Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.62%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

