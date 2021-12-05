44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,293 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.