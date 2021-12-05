Ross Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

