Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Dividend of $0.84 on December 8th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

