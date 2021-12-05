RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

