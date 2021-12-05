Digitex Futures Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

