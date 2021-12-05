Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

