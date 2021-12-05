Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $790,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.