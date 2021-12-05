Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 2,309,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,797.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSGOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

