Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $55,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $395.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.92. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

