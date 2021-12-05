Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,278 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 791 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

EXPE stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,611. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

