CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

