North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

