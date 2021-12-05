Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

