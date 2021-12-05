Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

TSE:H opened at C$31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.23.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

