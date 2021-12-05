AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.49. AltaGas has a one year low of C$18.26 and a one year high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

