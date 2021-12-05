AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.49. AltaGas has a one year low of C$18.26 and a one year high of C$26.94.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
