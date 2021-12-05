DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

