Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.
OTCMKTS:GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Glenville Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.
About Glenville Bank
