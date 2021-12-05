Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Lasertec stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

