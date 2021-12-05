BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 22.9% in November

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 695,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

