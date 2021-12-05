Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.