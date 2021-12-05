Brokerages Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRXT. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

