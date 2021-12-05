Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $297.96

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.96 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 297,139 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.18. The company has a market capitalization of £922.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

