iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $116.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

