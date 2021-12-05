Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.02

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.02 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 80.50 ($1.05). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 810,568 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The company has a market cap of £490.40 million and a P/E ratio of -203.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.