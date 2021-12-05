North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $281.24 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

