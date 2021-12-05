North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 271,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,404,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

