Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

