Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

