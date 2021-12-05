Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $81.11 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

