Tranquility Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

