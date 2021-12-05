Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

