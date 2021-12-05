Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 781,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 64,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

