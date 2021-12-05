Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marriott International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.62.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.