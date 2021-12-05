Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $544.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

