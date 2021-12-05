Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

JBHT opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

