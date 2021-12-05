Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $2.90. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 16,332 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.20). Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

