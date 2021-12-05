Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.
NYSE NPV opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
