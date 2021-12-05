Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $256,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

