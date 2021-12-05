Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.